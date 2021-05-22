Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WBRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wienerberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

