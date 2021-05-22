Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

CWEN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,800. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.329 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,300.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.