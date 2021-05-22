MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

MTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6,231.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,097. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

