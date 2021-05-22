CHADS VC (CHADS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.73 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $2,569.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00065592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.53 or 0.00906983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00091857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,822,394 coins and its circulating supply is 46,199,701 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

