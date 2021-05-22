FintruX Network (FTX) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,980.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.15 million and $2,980.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00065592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.53 or 0.00906983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00091857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

