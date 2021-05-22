BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Reduced by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $860.77 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.00 and a one year high of $880.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $820.45 and a 200-day moving average of $738.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

