Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,515 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cree were worth $202,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,224 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $96.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

