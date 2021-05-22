Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.14 Million Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of CoreCivic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 129,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.