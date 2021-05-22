Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $236,000 in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 64.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 41,251 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Construction Partners by 81.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 150,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,409. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,693,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

