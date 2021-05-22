Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.89

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 5293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $45,468,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,759,000 after acquiring an additional 755,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

