Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading Up 7.6%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) shares were up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 11,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 330,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,189,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $20,888,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $14,323,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $11,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $3,879,000.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

