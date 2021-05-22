Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $131.00

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 565396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

BEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.63 million and a P/E ratio of -271.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is -5.60%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

