Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.23

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 11997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

About Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

