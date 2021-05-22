Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,707. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.