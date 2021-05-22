Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,225 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $19,969,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 467,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 434,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 428,583 shares during the last quarter.

SIG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 453,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $68.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

