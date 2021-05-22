Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $194.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.90.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.83. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,228 shares of company stock valued at $58,615,037.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.