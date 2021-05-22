AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 241,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $420.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.56 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $136,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,550 shares of company stock worth $1,824,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in AXT by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

