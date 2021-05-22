Raymond James Upgrades Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,059. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $726.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,666,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 862,338 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

