BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $60.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.13.

BIGC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 722,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,343.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

