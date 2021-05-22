Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BZUN. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ BZUN traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. 894,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 33.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baozun by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baozun by 146.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,409,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Baozun by 14.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after acquiring an additional 510,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

