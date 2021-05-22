Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells $167,040.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $167,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NTGR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 219,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,849. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

