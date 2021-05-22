Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $493 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 240,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,499. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

