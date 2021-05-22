Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $147,059.49 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $147,059.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,243,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. 2,957,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,354. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

