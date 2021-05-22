Eric Gilpin Sells 3,315 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42.

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,383. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $63.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.68 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Upwork by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after acquiring an additional 705,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.