Ryan S. Macdonald Sells 4,900 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 363,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $268.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a current ratio of 206.28. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $12.83.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on BRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 20.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,956,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 332,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 187,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
