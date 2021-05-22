Ryan S. Macdonald Sells 4,900 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 363,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $268.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a current ratio of 206.28. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 20.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,956,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 332,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 187,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

