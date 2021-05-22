US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

