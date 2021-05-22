Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,084.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,319 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $524,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 13,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,910,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

AMZN stock opened at $3,203.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,311.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,207.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

