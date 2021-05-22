The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Pentair worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

PNR opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.69. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

