Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.72.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. Ventas has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,116,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ventas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 568.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 255,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ventas by 551.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

