Morgan Stanley Raises Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target to $17.25

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $17.25 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.31.

UE opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

