Morgan Stanley Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $64.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.85.

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.46. 488,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,458,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in New Relic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

