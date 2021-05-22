BMO Capital Markets Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $150.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the game software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,873. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day moving average of $136.64. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after acquiring an additional 332,571 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

