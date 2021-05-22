Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $205.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $204.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $184.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $124.86 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

