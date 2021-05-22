Royal Bank of Canada Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $193.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.45. 882,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,374. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries has a one year low of $94.48 and a one year high of $181.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.