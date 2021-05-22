Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of WOOF opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,587,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

