Analysts Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. BRP Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

