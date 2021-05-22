Serum (SRM) Trading Down 37.3% Over Last 7 Days

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $5.20 or 0.00013582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $260.11 million and $157.07 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.12 or 0.00919356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00092523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

