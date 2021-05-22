CryptoTask (CTASK) Tops One Day Volume of $158,171.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $590,680.09 and approximately $158,171.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 47.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00062141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00372718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00195153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.86 or 0.00882127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,755 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

