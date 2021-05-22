$2.73 EPS Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to report earnings of $2.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $3.95. United States Steel reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 202.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $10.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of X stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.95. 20,115,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,430,240. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

