Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 42,096 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,096 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,621 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

