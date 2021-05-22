28,000 Shares in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Condor Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDOR opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.46.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 38.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

