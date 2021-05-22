Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,325 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $193.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.37 and a 200 day moving average of $161.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

