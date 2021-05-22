Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $85.11 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.