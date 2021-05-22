Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN opened at $283.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.39. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $191.13 and a 1 year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

