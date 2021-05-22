Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.