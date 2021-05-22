Insider Selling: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells 520,700 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $348,869.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,069,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,176,705.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $41,904.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 179,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $118,140.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $67,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 108,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $74,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $243,600.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $130,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $359,283.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $694,716.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $220.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.25.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 145,043 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 107,103 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $321,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.12.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

