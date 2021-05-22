Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.26.

WFC stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 78,206 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,524,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,925.4% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 122,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 116,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

