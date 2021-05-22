Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $179.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. It is benefiting from higher penetration of the e-commerce business. Continuous enhancement of the e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and disciplined cost control are expected to drive growth. Notably, e-commerce penetration reached 70% of total revenues in the last reported quarter. Although, intense competition and higher shipping costs stemming from a shift to e-commerce sales are concerns, continued enhancement of e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and disciplined cost control are expected to drive growth. Notably, the company is optimistic about business strength and projects revenue acceleration toward $10 billion over the long term and operating margin expansion to 15% over the next five years.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.78. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 48.76%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $508,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, 6elm Capital LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.8% during the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 89,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

