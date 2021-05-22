799 Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,992,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 521,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

