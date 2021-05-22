Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00.
- On Monday, March 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $253,539.00.
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $183.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $120,879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $67,008,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
