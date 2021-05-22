Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $253,539.00.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $183.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $120,879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $67,008,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

